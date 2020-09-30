The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mohammed Habibu Tijani says passport application centres will soon be opened in Cape Coast and Wa to ease the stress of acquiring the identity and travelling document.

He said the government had fully migrated to online platforms as far as the application of passport was concerned to ensure effective service delivery.

The Deputy Minister, speaking at the second series of a virtual Result Fair in Accra, said the government had increased the validity of the Ghanaian passport from five years to 10 years to conform to international practice.

He said there were few application centres across the country, with each having its peculiar challenge, leading to undue delays in the acquisition of passports and exploitation of applicants by the “goro boys” or the middlemen.

Mr. Sabi reiterated the government’s resolve to ensure that the processes leading to passport acquisition were made in an effective and efficient manner.

He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration had from March 1, 2020, ceased all manual passport application operations.

The Ministry directed all applicants subsequently to purchase the online passport application platform from its website; passport.mfa.gov.gh for their applications.

He said with the online application platform (passport.mfa.gov.gh), one would need to create an account and make the payment, after which the form will be sent to the email.

The online passport application is now available at all Passport Application Centres in the country, he said.