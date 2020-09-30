Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has shared secrets for keeping fit in spite of his busy schedules.

He said he engages in regular medical checkups, exercise, avoid eating late to keep himself healthy and rejuvenated.

Dr. Bawumia who is on the tour of the Greater Accra region shared these secrets in an exclusive interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

He is certain his envious figure is due to the strict health routine he has adopted over the years.

