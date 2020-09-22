The National Nasara wing of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described the opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) pledge to facilitate the establishment of mortuaries in Zongo communities as ‘haram’ (forbidden).

This comes after, the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama in an interview on an online TV acknowledged the concerns of Muslims about how traditional mortuaries handle a departed relative.

And subsequently outlined a number of interventions his new government will employ to address the problem.

However, reacting to the promise, the Nasara Coordinator, Abdul-Aziz Haruna Futa in a statement believed former President Mahama erred in his promise to the zongo communities.

According to him, since the Islamic tradition forbids preservation of the dead to be buried on a later date, the promise to construct mortuaries in Zongo communities is absurd and an insult to all Zongo people in the country.

“It is a fact that the NDC has never made any manifesto promise to the people of Zongo aside the repeated lies that the NPP will deport them when they win political power. The Presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo rather gave more recognition and attention to the numerous challenges affecting the Zongo Communities.”

Mr Futa also noted that the promise by the NDC leader, clearly shows that he has not done enough consultation to know the real problems that people in the Zongo communities face.

“The NDC has proven to be empty when it comes to preferring alternative innovative solutions in tackling the challenges of Muslims in the country.”

He asked residents of the Zongo communities, particularly its youth to reinstate the NPP for another tenure for more massive development.

Below is the full statement: