The Vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has expressed surprise about reports of missing names in the voters’ register.

Addressing a gathering at Cape Coast in the Central Region, she questioned the authenticity of a free and fair election if eligible voters can not find their names in the register.

“The elections must be fair. Everyone should check their names. Now people can’t find their names. How can a biometric exercise result in missing of names? Be vigilant in order not to be disenfranchised.”

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has said allegations of some 21,000 names deleted from the electoral roll are false.

Member of Parliament for the Ashaiman constituency, Ernest Henry Norgbey, alleged that those 21,000 names including his own could not be found in the register in the ongoing exhibition exercise.

He has accused the EC of deliberately removing these names from the register to disenfranchise them.

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has assured Ghanaians equitable distribution of the nation’s resources if the NDC is given the nod in the 2020 presidential elections.