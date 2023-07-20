The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is the greatest threat to the opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) chances of returning to power.

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman for New Juaben North, Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang, has said.

According to him, Dr Bawumia has the grace of God working in his life, thus, any dirty campaign waged against him will fail.

Mr Agyemang was reacting to allegations leveled against the Vice President that Islamic group in Nigeria, ACF is funding his campaign.

The campaign team has vehemently denied the allegation stating that, the narrative is false, fabricated, and only serves the propaganda purposes of its promoters.

Speaking to this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, the former NPP Chairman urged Ghanaians to treat such claims with the contempt it deserves.

In his view, such fabrication is part of the grand scheme of the NDC to taint Dr Bawumia’s credibility because “he is their biggest threat.”

“The agenda against Bawumia by NDC started in 2019 but they have failed. Even the 2020 election was between Bawumia and John Mahama,” he claimed.

Mr Agyemang could not fathom why some members of the NPP have also bought into such vile propaganda and are spreading it.

“We should not let opposition set agenda for us. Bawumia is the one NDC is afraid of so let not fall for these propaganda,” he added.

The former New Juaben North Chairman said Dr Bawumia remains resolute on his goal to lead the NPP to the promised land in 2024, hence will not be distracted by such propaganda.

He also appealed to NPP leadership to set up the road map for peaceful presidential primaries.