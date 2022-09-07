Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi, has been conferred with a doctorate degree from the University of Wolverhampton in the United Kingdom.

The movie star was awarded the honourary degree by the university for her laudable achievements in arts and culture.

Adesua, who is an alumnus of the university, was awarded the doctorate in arts.

Among those who attended the ceremony were her husband, Banky W and their son, Jemima Osunde and some family members according to a PulseNigeria report.

The Nigerian movie star earlier bagged a degree in Drama and Performance from the prestigious university in 2009.

Adesua Etomi shared it on Instagram: