Comic rapper AY Poyoo has released a new music video dubbed ‘Goatest’ to prove he is the King of rappers in Ghana.

In his new music video, the musician, who went viral through his first single, ‘Goat’ which was a social media sensation has proved he had to cement his craft.

This time around his skin was painted black and white as he comes out from a goat pen.

He has since been praised by his fans from many parts of the world thus: