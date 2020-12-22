The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it will be holding an Interdenominational National Thanksgiving Service.

The essence of the service is to give glory to the Almighty for the peaceful conduct of the 2020 elections which saw the re-election of H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Also, to thank the Lord for his unending grace and blessings unto the motherland.

The Service will be held under the theme, “Ebenezer, Thus Far The Lord Has Helped Us”

“For The Battle Is The Lord’s”

On Sunday, December 27, 2020, the NPP is calling on its supporters and the general public to throng the Forecourt of the State House at 12 noon for the spiritual agenda.