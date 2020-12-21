General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has criticised the National Peace Council for its deafening silence over the electoral violence in the Techiman South constituency.

Several groups, including the Council, have called upon the NDC to head to court for redress rather than engage in protests.

But speaking on The Probe Sunday, Mr Nketia said the calls are well intended but misdirected.

He stressed that the party will utilise all legal means available to them.

“If anybody means well and is looking for peace in the country, then why are you calling on the person who is being beaten and say his cry is disturbing the environment? You are not worried about the person giving the beatings.

“The Peace Council is also part of this problem. When the Electoral Commission was doing the wrong things and the governing party was attacking people at Ayawaso West Wuogon and the Peace Council came in, they condoned.

“All they said was ‘let’s find peace’ and pushed for appeasement. Seeking peace means seeking durable peace and justice precedes peace. So if you want any other artificial peace without justice, you are only postponing the problem,” he said.

But the Peace Council Chairman, Rev Dr Adu Gyamfi, maintained that the street protests are not the way to go.

Speaking on the JoyNews’ AM Show on Monday, Rev Gyamfi endorsed calls for a forensic audit of the results.

He also revealed that Council members have been reaching out to the New Patriotic Party to persuade them not to engage in reprisal attacks.