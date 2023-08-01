Members of the Association of Women Accountants Ghana (AWAG) have extended their career development mentorship and public outreach to the Sokode Senior High Technical School (SOSTECH).

Mawushie Dzikunoo, the President of AWAG said the objective of the mentorship outreach, was to equip the students, especially those offering business courses with insights, knowledge and align their interests with future career goals.

She said apart from the gesture, being a civic responsibility of AWAG to mentor students with a focus on the girl-child, it was to help them to set goals and act.

Madam Dzikunoo advised the students to aspire to become Chartered Accountants by opting for accounting as a profession.

She urged the students to shun social vices such as alcoholism, taking illicit drugs and engaging in occultism, but “you are to justify the investments of your parents focusing on your academic.”

Mrs Vivian Lovelace Worlanyo-Deh, the Volta Region leader of AWAG, shared her own career pathway with the students.

She said she had to combine her work with schooling, performing house chores and making babies in an innovative manner to reach her current position.

Mrs Worlanyo-Deh encouraged the students to remain dedicated, focused, persevere and sacrifice for the present, reminding them that “beyond the skies will be the beginning point.”

She said members of the Association would make themselves available to help students to take challenges in new ways and urged them to dedicate more time to their books to expand their career options.

Mrs Worlanyo-Deh added the Institute of Chartered Accountants at Okponglo offers a training programme for zealous students eager to pursue accounting urging them to take advantage.

Mr Alex Gbadegbe, the Head of the Business Department of SOSTECH, was grateful to AWAG for settling on them with a student population of 1,188 and 126 management staff including 37 non-teaching staff.

He said the mentorship outreach was timely as he believes that would promote studiousness, perseverance, and leadership at the Business Department, with its 52 students offering accounting.

Members of AWAG broke into cells to listen to the concerns of the students while providing on-the-spot answers to guide them.

The Ho Chapter of the AWAG was inaugurated as part of the programme with drinks donated to the school in addition to branded AWAG T-Shirts.