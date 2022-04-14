New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi-Asokwa constituency is sympathising with the Assin North MP banned from going to the August House.

Kobina Tahir Hammond said though the Supreme Court ruling is in the remit of the law, losing a colleague is sad.

The Adansi-Asokwa MP’s comment comes after some MPs of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) vehemently disagreed with the Supreme Court ruling.

They argue that the Apex Court has done the people of Assin North a great disservice by denying them a representation in Parliament.

Kobina Tahir Hammond

But KT Hammond on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday said the issue at hand is self-inflicted.

He explained that, the Assin North MP did himself a great disservice by flaunting the ruling of the Cape Coast High Court which nullified his election after it found he owed allegiance to Canada at the time of filing his nomination forms to contest the polls.

The Adansi-Asokwa MP noted that, issues of fairness as it is being raised by the NDC does not arise when it comes to law.

Mr Hammond charged the NDC not to demonise the Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law.