Marco Asensio scored one and made another as Real Madrid comfortably beat Celta Vigo in La Liga.

Asensio opened the scoring with a first-time finish after Vinicius Junior’s cutback into the box.

A bullet header by Eder Militao from Asensio’s corner three minutes into the second half sealed victory for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Barcelona, eight points clear of second-placed Real at the top of the table, host Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Iago Aspas had Celta’s best chance of the match when he just had goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to beat but the Belgian saved at full stretch.

Los Blancos had a couple of half-chances before making the breakthrough, with Aurelien Tchouameni heading wide and Karim Benzema firing over from 25 yards.

Asensio’s goal in the 42nd minute came from their first shot on target, while Militao’s headed second effectively ended the game as a contest early in the second period.