Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Cudjoe Fianoo, has said for fans to go to Ghana Premier League (GPL) match venues, there must be mutual respect between clubs and their supporters.

Speaking at the Asempa Sports Dialogue at the Accra Digital Center, the former Ashantigold Sporting Club CEO said supporters and clubs must work hand in hand together which will make the league attractive.

He revealed the clubs must open their doors to fans for them to bring ideas and concerns.

“There should be mutual respect between the club officials and the supporters. The clubs must listen to the concerns of the fans and ensure that they resolve all issues that fans raise,” he said.

Mr Fianoo added supporters also have a role to play to ensure the success of the leagues.

“The supporters need to buy replica jerseys of their clubs and go to the stadium to ensure that the team gets revenue. If this is done well, both the clubs and the supporters will benefit,” he urged.