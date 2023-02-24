The President of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Kurt Okraku, says one of the reasons for the low attendance at the various stadia for the ongoing 2022/23 football season is the introduction of the e-ticketing system.

The National Sports Authority [NSA] introduced e-ticketing last year prior to Black Stars World Cup playoff game against Nigeria the Baba Yara Stadium.

It was later introduced to the league this season but has not been that successful.

However, Kurt Okraku, speaking at the Asempa FM Sports Dialogue at the Accra Digital Center on Friday, revealed though a lot of fans go to the league venues in the hinterlands, the story is not the same in Accra and Kumasi.

“I see a lot of fans go to the stadium like Bechem, Bibiani, Dawu and Aduana but the venues where fans are not patronizing the league is the Accra Sports Stadium and the Baba Yara sports stadium.”

He also added that the e-ticketing system is one of the reasons why fans are not going to the venues due to poor sensitization.

“Deployment of electronic ticketing system has been a major problem. I believe the football people needed a lot of education before it was introduced. So since the introduction of the e-ticketing patronage of the league at the Accra Sports Stadium and Baba Yara has been low.”

He also revealed the GFA is ready to have a meeting with the NSA and other stakeholders to make the e-ticketing system better for fans to patronise the league.

“The GFA is ready to sit down with the National Sports Authority to discuss this problem and work towards it,” he concluded.