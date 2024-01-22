In a resolute stand against perceived injustice, the University Senior Staff Association (USSA) and the Teachers and Education Workers Union (TEWU) have sent a clear message that they will not be cowed into submission.

Following a joint task force operation aimed at ensuring compliance, Assistant Secretary of SSA-UoG, Gladys Alantiya, issued a stern warning, vowing to resist any attempt at intimidation from department heads seeking to coerce their members back to work.

The backdrop of this collective resolve stems from an ongoing industrial action declared by FUSSAG and TEWU last week.

The crux of their protest lies in the government’s failure to fulfill commitments regarding their tier two pension and the abrupt cancellation of overtime allowances.

Adom News reporter, Kodwo Mensah Aboroampa toured University of Ghana campus for a firsthand information about the effects of the strike.

He reported that, offices were deserted as the task force moved meticulously from department to department, ensuring total compliance with the strike.

Key areas such as the School of Graduate Studies, Internal Audit, Cash Office, and even the University Primary school bore witness to the unwavering commitment of the university staff.

The impact of the strike has reverberated beyond mere symbolic gestures. The University Primary school now was silent, its gates closed in solidarity with the larger cause.

Speaking with conviction after the task force operation, Assistant Secretary, Gladys Alantiya emphasized their unwavering stance against any form of intimidation orchestrated by department heads.

The resilience exhibited by the university staff underscores their determination to be heard, refusing to succumb to pressure tactics.

Meanwhile, Benjamin NKumsah, Vice Chairman of TEWU UG chapter, echoed the sentiment of commitment.

He disclosed that, their members would maintain steadfast adherence to the strike until the government heeds their legitimate demands.