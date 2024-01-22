Ghana coach, Chris Hughton has made one change in his starting XI for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final Group B clash against Mozambique.

Belgium-based Joseph Painstil replaces Inaki Williams for the game Monday night in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The backline is unchanged with Denis Odoi, Gideon Mensah, Alexander Djiku and Salisu Mhammed maintaining their place.

Abdul Samed Salis and Majeed Ashimeru will partner in midfield while Mohammed Kudus plays behind Antoine Semenyo with Jordan Ayew and Joseph Painstil playing on the flanks.

Ghana need a win to stay in the tournament after drawing against Egypt and losing to Cape Verde in their first two games.

The game is scheduled for Stade Alassane Ouattara in Ebimpe.