A lead sponsor of the Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill, Samuel Nartey George, has taken on prominent activist and former leader of the #FixTheCountry movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, for criticizing the passage of the Bill.

Ghana’s Parliament passed the Bill on Wednesday, February 28, after several debates, contributions and opposition by some Civil Society Organisation.

Mr. Barker-Vormawor after the passage of the Bill, expressed his disappointment, describing it as unconstitutional.

“The passage of the draconian and clearly unconstitutional Proper Human Values Bill reflects poorly on our democracy and our commitment to human rights. Posterity will judge this Parliament and us harshly,” he stated on his official Twitter page.

However, Mr. George, speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday, dismissed Mr. Barker-Vormawor’s criticism.

In his view, his protest is motivated by external factors, such as his academic pursuits.

“Let people not come and make themselves modern-day saviours. Oliver Vormawor is saying that because of his PhD scholarship in Oxford, that’s why he is making those comments. Oliver sleeps with women and not men; he is only against it because of his scholarship in Oxford.” he said.

Mr. George said individuals like Vormawor should not be celebrated because they are pursuing personal and parochial interests.

“Such characters must be ousted too. In their personal lives, none of them is homosexual but are doing that because of his scholarship at Oxford. Let’s not celebrate people chasing their personal parochial interest as every one of them has an interest. My interest is to protect the future of the younger ones.” he added.

