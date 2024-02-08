On February 1, 2024, Ambassador Du Xiaohui met with Hon. Elias Mubanga, Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises of Zambia.

Ambassador Du said that in order to implement the consensus reached by the two Heads of China and Zambia during H.E. President Hichilema’s state visit to China, the two sides should take the opportunity of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Zambia, and the Year of Business Cooperation, as well as the Year of Culture and Tourism in 2024 to continuously expand trade and investment cooperation between small and medium-sized enterprises.

Mubanga appreciated China’s important support and assistance in Zambian SMEs’ development. He said that Zambia would earnestly implement the consensus reached by the two Heads of State, deepen cooperation with China in the fields of agriculture, mining, new energy, manufacturing and processing industries, and financing, continuously optimize the investment environment, and actively attend or hold various activities in China to enhance communication and contacts between SMEs of the two countries, attract investment and improve the overall development level of SMEs in Zambia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Republic of Zambia.