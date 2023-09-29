The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Marrer Ghana Limited, Susatgad Boat Building and Fishing Industry, Novihoho Afaglo, has called on Ghanaians to reject Alan Kyeremanten’s political tactics, describing them as ‘empty’.

According to him, the Butterfly Man has nothing new to offer Ghanaians and the youth therefore must not give in to the deceit and lies he is propagating.

The Ketu South National Democratic Congress (NDC) member has said the former Trade Minister is part of the mess that the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has created but has now turned a ‘night angle’ trying to distance himself from the rot and corruption.

“If for seven years Alan couldn’t do something good and forward-looking for the youth of Ghana to change their fortunes with all the state machinery at his disposal, what new thing can he do now that he is walking alone?” he stated.

Mr Afaglo added, “Even if he has lost touch with the support base of his former party, what then can he now offer Ghanaians and the youth?”

He has challenged Alan to pinpoint one single initiative he implemented as Trade and Industry Minister which improved the lives of Ghanaians and the economy, apart from sending Ghana to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said Ghana is in a mess because of the contribution and advice he gave and “so if he now turns to try to profess a solution to the mess he and his government created, Ghanaians must expose his lies and reject him because he is empty and has nothing new.”

Mr. Afaglo has therefore called on Ghanaians to reject the lies and propaganda being spewed by the NPP government and their sympathisers because they have nothing good to offer the country.

Alan Kyerematen on September 25, 2023 resigned from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and declared his intention to run as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential election in Ghana.

This is not the first time Alan has quit the party.

After the 2007 presidential primaries, where he contested against Akufo-Addo, he raised issues with the process just as he has done now and went ahead to resign.

