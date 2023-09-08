Supporters of a former presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen are still in shock over his withdrawal from the race.

In a statement on Tuesday September 5, the former Trade Minister cited attacks on his agents and intimidation as the reasons for his exit.

He asserted that, the purported incidents of violence recorded during the super delegates’ conference may reoccur during the NPP’s presidential primaries.

But Western Regional coordinator of the Alan Kyerematen campaign, Chris Larbi, in an interview with Daily Guide said “In fact the hearts of the supporters of Alan in the region are broken over his sudden decision”.

He said even though the supporters in the region respect Mr. Kyerematen’s decision, he believes the presidential hopeful should have done broader consultations.

“If Mr. Kyerematen had consulted me or discussed his intention with me as the campaign coordinator in the region, I would have advised him not to withdraw. Mr. Kyerematen has thought me a lesson that there is no need to ‘kill’ yourself for a politician. Those of us who are at the grassroots trying to convince party members to vote for him on November 4 are shocked”, he said.

He asserted that, because he aligned himself with Alan Keyerematen, he was denied certain opportunities by the powers that be in the NPP.

Mr. Larbi said Mr. Kyerematen was the best to lead the NPP and to eventually lead the country as President but stressed that, the former Trade Minister cannot become president as an independent candidate.

“If you read his statement he said somewhere that he discussed his decision to withdraw with his family. So I believe that if he wants to set up his own political party or contest the next presidential election as an independent candidate, he can go ahead with the support of his family members and not those of us in the NPP”, he added.

Mr. Larbi was hopeful that the loyalty of Alan’s supporters nationwide would ensure the party retains power after the 2024 general elections.

