President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged losers in the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries to overcome their pain and unite with the party to retain power in the December polls.

After the NPP primaries on Saturday, June 20, 2020, about nine Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen of committees in Parliament lost their seats.

In the Ashanti region alone, which is the stronghold of the government, 10 sitting Members of Parliament lost their seats.

Adding his voice to the loss of the party’s big shots, he stressed elections were underpinned with either victory or defeat.

“Those of us in politics know that these things happen. We know, to use the famous words of our onetime General Secretary, we have to continue to fear delegates,” he said jokingly.

ALSO READ:

The President, speaking at his acclamation on Saturday, June 27, 2020, acknowledged most of these people played significant roles in Parliament.

“But we remain firm, in our belief, that losing one election doesn’t mean the end of your political life.

“I am a living example and I urge all of us to get over our disappointments quickly and unite to go before the country,” he said.