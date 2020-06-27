President Nana Akufo-Addo has, on behalf of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), apologised to the Ghanaian people for the party’s disregard for Covid-19 protocols at the recently held primaries to elect parliamentary candidates for the upcoming elections.

Videos from voting centres and jubilation scenes saw complete disregard for social distancing and other protocols that have been implemented to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking at his acclamation as the NPP’s presidential candidate for the 2020 presidential election, President Akufo-Addo described the breach as regrettable.

He said “this past weekend our party came to the end of the processes that we have to go through to prepare for the elections in December with the primaries in constituencies where we have sitting Members of Parliament. Unfortunately, in our enthusiasm and sheer unbridled joy, we broke some of the Covid-19 safety protocols. It should not happen again.”

President Akufo-Addo also cautioned that “there are no hiding places when the virus is upon.”

The acclamation ended with Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia completing the ticket for the governing NPP as a running mate.