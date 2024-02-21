President Akufo-Addo has tasked Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darko, the newly appointed Head of the Ghana Civil Service, with the responsibility of enhancing productivity, resourcefulness, and accountability within the Civil Service.

Highlighting the pivotal role of the Civil Service in driving economic reform and revival, the president emphasised the need for effectiveness and efficiency within the institution.

He underscored the importance of the Civil Service evolving into a modern institution capable of effectively coordinating societal and institutional activities.

President Akufo-Addo said that the Civil Service must actively contribute to the government’s economic, social, and developmental objectives to facilitate accelerated growth and progress in Ghana.

The president delivered these directives during the swearing-in ceremony of Dr. Aggrey-Darko as the new Head of the Civil Service at the Jubilee House in Accra.

He reminded Dr. Aggrey-Darko that productivity of the Civil Service, its resourcefulness, and alignment with government goals are essential for enhancing citizen welfare and national development.

“You’re today the head of this institution and the responsibilities imposed on you are considerable, but your background in terms of your experience makes it clear you should be up to it and that is why the opportunity is given to you to serve your country in this exalted position,” he said.

“The most important quality that you have to manifest, is your independence of spirit, independence of spirit which is not about necessarily being on an antagonistic course with the government of the day,” he added.

