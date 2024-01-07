The Volta River Authority (VRA), Techiman Branch, has extended a helping hand to thousands of flood victims in the Pru East districts of the Bono East region, presenting relief items worth over a GHS 1million.

This response comes in the wake of severe flooding triggered by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

The generous donation included essential provisions such as bags of rice, sugar, canned foods, and other necessities.

Human Resources Manager of VRA at Techiman, Martin Sulamana officially handed over these items to representatives from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and the Emergency Management Committee (EMC) at the Pru East District Assembly.

In an interview with Adom News Reporter Daniel Tachie, Mr. Martin Sulamana emphasized the VRA’s commitment to providing aid and support to those impacted by the devastating flooding caused by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Upon receiving the relief items, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Pru East, Adams Abdulai, conveyed heartfelt appreciation to the VRA for their timely intervention.

He also spoke on the urgent need for additional support, especially in the form of building materials, as numerous homes have been completely destroyed by the floods.