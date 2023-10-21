Benedicta Atigodo, a single mother of three, has been displaced by floodwaters in Mepe, a town in the North Tongue District of the Volta Region

The 35-year-old fears that she could soon become homeless once the floodwaters recede.

Benedicta, a professional hairdresser, not only lost her personal belongings to the flood but also her hairdressing salon, which serves as her family’s primary source of income.

Her current circumstances are exceptionally challenging, and providing for her children without a stable income is a significant struggle at the camp where she currently resides.

Her greatest concern lies in the prospect of rebuilding her life once the floods subside.

