Former associates of Shatta Wale have finally let out the secret of how they met the Dancehall King some years back.

The SM Militants, comprising Captan, Natty Lee, Addi Self and Joint 77 have currently split with the former finding his way.

However, the three, gracing the studios of Adom TV, for the ever-entertaining Saturday evening show, Ahosepe Xtra with Sister Sandy, gave a little secret of how they gained access to the award-winner for the first time.

For Joint 77, who has always been a Bandana fan – Shatta’s stage name before his rebranding almost a decade ago – meeting Shatta was like a dream come true.

He revealed that out of the love he had for Shatta’s music, he raced him to a studio one day where they brewed a friendship.

“I expressed interest in letting him groom me, and since then, we invested in each other’s music,” he said.

Addi Self, on the other hand, revealed that he met Shatta Wale on social networking app, Facebook.

Then, he was already in the music circle performing in some ghettos around Nima and Maamobi.

Addi stated that after introducing himself to Shatta Wale through a text on Facebook, the latter was impressed with how he promotes his street music.

“When Shatta drops songs or posts something positive, I share it. So when I inboxed him, he agreed and we met and I became a militant.

“I was not new to the game. I was already a well-known artiste and I had a hit song back in the days,” this is according to Natty Lee, who disclosed that he was Bandana’s colleague.

However, they had a personal relationship for the first time when they were both billed for an interview to promote their song.

This was in the early 2000s, when Natty was in Senior High School 2.

They had maintained that relationship until Shatta Wale recruited him for their very first collaboration, Taking Over.

Taking Over became a hit song in 2017, earning them the Ghana Music Award, UK edition Collaboration of the Year and Most Popular Video award.

They also grabbed the 2018 VGMA and Ghana Entertainment Award Song of the Year.