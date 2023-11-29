Addi Self, former signee of Dancehall King Shatta Wale, has expressed keenness to work with his ex-boss’ arch enemy Stonebwoy.

In an interview on Hitz FM, Tuesday, Addi Self said he hoping to collaborate with as many Ghanaian artistes and if given the nod, he will hit the studios with Stonebwoy.

He added that, he holds no animosity towards any artiste and is open to working with everyone.

Asked in the interview how feasible a collabo with Stonebwoy will be, Addi explained that, the commercial side of music will make it very possible for Stonebwoy to forgo his feud with Shatta and work with him.

He is confident a collaboration between himself and Stonebwoy could potentially create a hit for Ghana.

All that he requires, he stated, is for Stonebwoy to give him the right energy and connection, and he will immediately switch sides.

The ‘Taking over’ co-crooner pointed out that, mega collaborations make the fans happy, and in as much as competition is inevitable, unity is all that is required to grow the industry.

He added that, as an upcoming artiste, it will not be prudent to inherit ‘beefs’ of popular artistes.

Watch video below: