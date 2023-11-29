President of Medeama Sporting Club, Moses Parker, believes inexperience on their side is to blame for the team’s defeat against Al Ahly.

In their debut campaign in the CAF Champions League, the Ghana Premier League opened their group game against the Egyptian giants over the weekend in Cairo.

Medeama was beaten 3-0 by Al Ahly at the WE Al-Ahly Stadium in Cairo. Mahmoud Kahraba, Hussein El Shahat, and Salah Mohsen scored for the Reds.

Reflecting on the match, Mr Parker acknowledged the formidable challenge posed by Al Ahly and emphasized that, while the outcome was not in their favour, it served as a valuable learning experience for the team.

Moses Armah Parker, Medeama SC president

“I think it was inexperience because if our player gets injured they have to carry the player out,” he told Peace FM.

“Then we played 10 against 11 till the player came so it was little, little things but we are students we are learning. This was why you saw later on that the pressure was increasing. We have lost three but it is not over we are moving to Kumasi we have two home matches,” he added.

Medeama SC will host Algerian side, CR Belouizdad in their second group game on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Kick-off for the game is scheduled at 16:00GMT.

