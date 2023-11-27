Former Germany international, Gerald Asamoah has called on the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to stick a bit longer with Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton.

Hughton, who is on a 21-month deal has come under pressure following Black Stars’ 1-0 defeat against Comoros in the second Group I games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The loss was the Irish manager’s first in six competitive games.

He was expected to be sacked after Ghana’s defeat against Mexico and the USA in the October international friendly games.

However, that decision was subsequently aborted with Hughton still continuing in the dugouts for the team.

Amidst the clamor for change, Asamoah, who is born to Ghanaian parents but played for Germany has called for patience and a more strategic approach to the Black Stars coaching concerns.

“What we need is continuity. Somebody who will be there for long enough to say we have a project for five years and this is the coach we are going with,” he told Joy Sports.

“[In here] Otto Addo came and he didn’t stay even for a year then Chris came.”

Asamoah articulates a perspective that coaching should be viewed as a long-term project, emphasizing the need for coaches to be given the necessary time to implement their vision and transform the team.

“[We need to identify] a coach and say ‘we have a project with you. In five years we want to be there.’ So then, you need to believe the coach and work with the coach. This is what I can say to the members [of the GFA]. It will be a good idea to keep the coach for long,” he added.

The Black Stars, who sit third in their group with three points will turn their attention to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be staged in Ivory Coast in January.

