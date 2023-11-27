Ghana’s agriculture potential has been enormous for ages, supporting the country’s economy as one of its mainstays all this while.

However, the workforce is largely aging due to a lack of interest in the sector.

To change this narrative, and to bridge the gap between urban living and agriculture, the Nserewa Project in collaboration with Newage Agric Solutions Limited, Newage Academy and Rosons Farms has pioneered an innovative approach that hopes to transform traditional farming into an agritourism haven in Ghana – the Nserewa Roadshow.

The Nserewa Project recently engaged its patrons in a remarkable endeavour – the Nserewa Roadshow 2.0 – a captivating agrotourism venture which involved taking the patrons on tour to some agriculture establishments to see, first hand, what goes into producing the food they consume.

The event aimed to provide agriculture enthusiasts with an authentic and immersive understanding of the agriculture industry.

A key highlight was a visit to Rosons Farms, a leading establishment at Asuboi on the Nsawam-Kumasi Road in Ghana with a 60,000 bird capacity poultry farm, a rabbitry, a catfish farm and a livestock farm.

The Nserewa Roadshow 2.0 showcased a perfect blend of education and entertainment. Participants toured the poultry farm, the rabbitry, the livestock and the catfish farm.

As part of the agrotourism experience, they had the opportunity to pick eggs, feed the catfish and the rabbits as well.

Touted as a game-changer in the agricultural space, this initiative has not only altered perceptions of farming but has also drawn individuals indirectly into agriculture through a unique agrotourism experience.

Martin Tettey Nartey, General Manager of Newage Agric Solutions Limited, one of the key partners of the Nserewa Roadshow, reflected on the day, stating that “seeing participants actively engage in farm activities, participating in games, and enjoying themselves while learning was incredibly fulfilling.

By infusing an element of enjoyment into agriculture, Nserewa is not just educating but also creating a platform for agricultural enthusiasts to experience the joy of farming”.

He explained that the Nserewa project is creating a new generation of people ready to contribute to food security in Ghana.

“The aim purposely is to contribute to food security and the financial status of these sponsors who come on board. So NSEREWA has come to stay.

It is creating a family of agriculture enthusiasts who are poised to ensure that businesses thrive and their funds go into the real economy. In this case, agriculture,” Mr. Nartey explained.

Dr. Miriam Gard, a participant and a Medical Doctor, shared her enthusiasm for the initiative. She emphasized the importance of more Ghanaians supporting projects like Nserewa as it goes a long way to support the agriculture sector.

William, another participant, voiced his thoughts on the event, stating, “This experience is an interesting one. I mean agriculture and food are very important to human life. To push this economy, agriculture is the way to go.”

Mrs. Francisca Quaye, the Managing Director for Rosons Foods Limited, commended the Nserewa team and urged more Ghanaians to be a part of the initiative.

“The Nserewa project is an excellent initiative; it tends to support poultry farmers to get maize to prepare feed for their birds. We at Rosons Foods Limited, have engaged with them over the past 3 years, and they have been very supportive. On a timely basis, they have given us maize,” she explained.

The event climaxed with fun activities, a photoshoot session and a buffet for participants.