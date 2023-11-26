Medeama Soccer Club opened their 2023/24 CAF Champions League campaign with a 3-0 defeat against Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

The Ghana Premier League champions made a strong start and held the home side to a goalless game in the first half.

However, after recess, Al Ahly broke the deadlock in the 66th minute, courtesy midfielder Kahraba.

This goal elevated the home side’s spirits, leading to a second goal from midfielder Hussein El Shahat in the 75th minute.

The comprehensive victory was sealed in the 88th minute as Salah Mohsen netted the third goal, securing a convincing result for Al Ahly at the Al Salam Stadium.

This win places Al Ahly at the top of the group, level on points and goals with Algerian champions CR Belouizdad, who also secured a 3-0 win against Tanzanian side Yanga SC on Friday.

Medeama and Yanga find themselves without a point after the first matchday, seeking redemption in the upcoming fixtures on matchday two.

Medeama will host CR Belouizdad at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, December 1, while Yanga will have the daunting task of hosting Al Ahly.