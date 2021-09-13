The taxi driver, who has allegedly confessed to the killing of several people on a radio show, Felix Ansah, has been remanded into Police custody.

The accused person was on Monday, September 13 put before the Circuit Court presided over by Her Honour Rosemond Baah Torsu.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charge of Publication of false news contrary to section 208(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 Act 29.

He has been remanded into police custody to reappear on September 16 for the court to reconsider the bail application.

This was after his lawyer Theophilus Donkor had made a bail application and same was opposed to by the prosecution.

Chief Inspector Godfeed Bampoe, the prosecutor, who held brief for ASP Sylvester Asare, argued that the matter was still under investigation and remanding the accused will help the investigators.

Per the brief facts presented to the court by the Prosecutor, the accused “also stated that he buried a pregnant woman alive at Ashiaman to perform a sacrifice.”

Brief facts

Brief facts of the case as presented to the court by Chief Inspector Bampoe were that, sometime in September 2021, the attention of Police was drawn to a statement made or published on the ‘Maakye show on Onua Television station by the accused to the effect that, he buried alive a pregnant woman at Ashaiman.”

According to him, upon the receipt of this information, Police launched investigation into the matter which led to the arrest of the accused.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused is a taxi driver and resides at Wejia, Accra.

He said it was also established during investigation that on 2 September 2021 at Onua TV morning show namely ‘Maakye’ with the host Captain Smart, the accused, in a response to a question from the host, stated that he has killed several persons in the past.