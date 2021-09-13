Ailing veteran movie personality, Psalm Adjetefio, popularly known as T.T., is appealing for support to pay his GHS 3,000.00 rent.

This, he explained, is an accumulated six months rent he has been unable to pay as eviction stirs him in the face.

The once vibrant T.T. of Taxi Driver fame bemoaned he cannot boast of anything at age 73 despite his contribution to Ghana’s creative arts industry.

The actor, who in January 2021, disclosed he was battling heart failure and diabetics said he now has to rely on people to survive.

“I do not even have a place I could call my own. I live in a rented apartment and if Ghanaians do not come to my aid, I will soon be homeless.

“Whoever wants to help can send their donation through the MoMo number, 0559234834,” a teary T.T. appealed in an interview.

T.T.’s appeal comes a few weeks after photos of his colleague, Kofi Laing aka Kohwe, looking pale and sick popped up.

In an interview on Adom FM, he said the conditions of veterans who worked hard to bring smiles to the faces of Ghanaians were nothing to write home about.

Kohwe bemoaned some of his colleagues died as paupers in sorrow because there was no support for them.

Therefore, he said, Ghanaians should support him now and not wait till he is dead and gone before they do so.