About 97 houses have been destroyed by blasting of rocks allegedly by the construction firm working on the single gauge railway line from Tema to Mpakadan in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region.

Residents say apart from the destruction of their homes, the blasting, which is being carried out by the ADV Infrastructure and Logistics Limited, a sub-contractor of Afcons Infrastructure Limited, is having adverse effects on their health, safety and security.

Leader of the aggrieved residents of Mpakadan, Kingsley Kwabena Darko, in an interview on Beyi W’ano, a segment on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show Monday said the railway line development is becoming a curse than a blessing.

Aside the damage to the buildings, he said the debris from the rocks have also blocked access to farmlands and the only health centre in the area.

Even more worrying, he stated, is the death of a resident who fell into a gravel pit that was not covered by the contractors.

“We are not against the construction of the railway line but the right things must be done. We want those affected duly compensated,” Mr Darko stressed.

But the Chairman of the Akwanu Railway and Port Development Management Committee, Nana Gyan Oduro Dapaah II, said there is no cause for alarm.

Already, he said majority of those who lost their homes are living in rented apartments until the construction company completes the blasting.

“In all, 97 homes have been affected and we are working on the compensation plan for them. We will ensure they get what they deserve,” Nana Gyan Oduro Dapaah II stated.