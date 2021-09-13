Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has reacted to the demise of his mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia.

Announcing the passing of the woman he affectionately calls Maame, Dr Bawumia said, “It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia.”

“Hajia Mariama passed away peacefully this morning in Accra. Burial is scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in Walewale.”

The Kpasenkpe native was one of the first northern female students to have gained admission to the Wesley Girls High School in Cape Coast in the Central Region.

Bawumia celebrates mother

The Vice President described his mother “as caring and supportive” when she celebrated her 80th birthday in 2019.

“Happy 80th birthday to my lovely mum, Hajia Mariama Bawumia (alias Maame). I always thank the Almighty God for giving me such a caring and supportive mother. She has always been there for us. The pillar. I am who I am today because of the foundation she and my late father laid for me. I cannot thank her enough.

“Maame still plays a pivotal role in my life. Her insights are piercing. A mother’s love is truly special. Happy birthday Maame from me and all your children. We love you so much. May Allah grant you a long life and good health,” Dr Bawumia wrote.