Some Ghanaians have been drowned in tears over the latest photos of veteran Ghanaian actor and comedian, Kofi Laing, aka Kohwe.

The actor has been spotted in an ailing state, looking weak and pale.

He is reportedly undergoing treatment at Dr Power Herbal Clinic at Ashaiman Newtown junction, Tema.

One Peter Anokye, believed to have visited the actor, took to his Facebook page to post the photos amid a request for prayers for him.

This comes after the actor, months ago begged Ghanaians for support.

In an interview on Adom FM, he said the conditions of veterans who worked hard to bring smiles to the faces of Ghanaians were nothing to write home about.

Kohwe bemoaned some of his colleagues died as paupers in sorrow because there was no support for them.

ALSO READ:

Therefore, he said, Ghanaians should support him now and not wait till he is dead and gone before they do so.