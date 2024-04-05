The founder of the National Interest Movement (NIM), Dr. Abu Sakara Foster has described a premature his alliance with Movement for Change led by independent presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen.

According to him, the premature announcement of The Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC) was to kill a vile propaganda by their political opponents.

“It is to be expected that any attempt to forge a credible alternative based on mergers of entities with institutional structures and credible leaders will be resisted and sabotaged from within and without. The duopoly are not afraid of those playing “wanna be” presidential candidates, they see them as talking heads without legs” Dr. Sakara said in an interview on Citi FM.

He indicated that, emphasized that leaving the narrative unaddressed could have resulted in unfavourable outcomes for their movement.

Dr. Sakara said the primary goal of the ARC is to rally Ghanaians from diverse backgrounds, with a particular emphasis on engaging the youth and women, in order to elect the first independent candidate as President of Ghana.

He indicated that in the coming week, they would provide details of the Alliance and a full list of the members that make up the alliance partners.

“We have talked to many people and entities that are willing to join the Alliance once we launch it. Others are still in the process of their internal consultations and will join later when they have taken their decisions and announced it to their members. The alliance has therefore been structured to leave room for growth as more members join. There are clear guidelines and conditions for entities and individuals that want to join the Alliance, this is to ensure that certain minimum criteria are met,” he stated.

Dr Sakara said the leadership of NIM is fully aware of their role in the initiative for months and had participated in several meetings.

“Now that the foundation is laid for the Alliance, we shall reach out to our associate members and sister organizations to join us in this grand alliance for the transformation of Ghana. This Alliance will bring renewed hope to many Ghanaians that had almost given up on having any credible alternative with candidates of substance in the 2024 elections” he added.

