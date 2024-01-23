The Mampong Traditional Council has issued a reminder to chiefs in the Ashanti region to be politically neutral in their interactions with politicians.

This advisory comes ahead of the general election scheduled for December 7, 2024.

In a press statement dated Monday, January 22, 2024, and signed by the Council’s Registrar, Bright Owusu-Ansah, the call for political impartiality was underscored.

The statement specifically referenced Article 276(1) of the Constitution, which explicitly states that “A chief shall not take part in politics, and any chief wishing to do so and seeking an election to Parliament shall abdicate his stool or skin.”

In alignment with this constitutional provision, the Registrar conveyed the position of the Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, who reiterated the importance of adhering to this provision.

Chiefs who seek to be partisan have been urged to abdicate their stools.

Read full statement: