The Chief Executive Officer of Alliance for Christian Advocacy Africa, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, has expressed disappointment in Black Stars performance against Mozambique

“The Black Stars are playing with the hearts of Ghanaians.” he said in a interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

His comments come after the team surrendered a two-goal lead in just six minutes, resulting in a 2-2 draw with Mozambique in their last Group B game at the Olympic Stadium in Abidjan on Monday night.

The outcome has positioned the Black Stars in 3rd place in the group, with only 2 points, and they now face the challenge of needing a miracle to qualify as one of the four 3rd place teams.

According to the Presbyterian Minister, football is not merely entertainment; it is a national passion that invokes a sense of nationalism.

To him, Ghana football is now a business venture, lamenting the apparent absence of patriotism in the sport.

“Football is now a business venture and so we don’t play with the country at heart but rather because we know there is something out there waiting for us. It is heartbreaking” he said.

