A nine-year-old boy, Dodovi Sampson, has lost his life after falling into a well while trying to fetch water for his household at Akyem Pramkuma, a community in the Kwaebibirem Municipality of the Eastern Region

According to Madam Akoto Comfort, the deceased’s aunt, she was roasting corn in the house with the young boy when he suddenly went out without her noticing.

Upon noticing his absence, a search was launched for the boy and she learnt that he had gone to fetch water from the well and tragically slipped, causing him to fall inside.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to Adom News, they tried saving the victim but due to the depth of the well, they had to wait for the authorities to help in his rescue.

The Akwatia district police, led by their commander who were called to the scene, aided in retrieving his body.

The victim’s lifeless body was taken to the Kade Government Hospital morgue for preservation and further investigation.

Residents have, therefore, made an impassioned plea to the government and other benevolent organisations to step in and mechanise the three boreholes in the community.

This, they expressed, will help alleviate the water crisis in the area and prevent such heartbreaking accidents from happening in the future.