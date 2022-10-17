A 12-year-old girl drowned in river Dejebo in the Nkwanta South of the Oti Region on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased, Efa, a class one pupil of St. Theresas Roman Catholic School, was carried away by the river when she want out with her younger ones to fetch firewood after the heavy downpour on Saturday.

Adom News gathered that the girl attempted to rescue a 16-year-old who was drowning in the raging water.

After a search by town folks, the body was later retrieved and deposited at the St. Joseph Catholic Hospital morgue at Nkwanta South for autopsy.