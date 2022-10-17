The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation says a little over 18 million SIM Cards have been registered so far with the ongoing SIM Cards re-registration exercise.

The Ministry stated that 18,930,664 SIM Cards have been fully registered.

This was revealed in a press statement issued on Sunday, signed by the sector minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

According to the Ministry, this represents 44.28% of the total active SIM Cards in the country.

It said “18,930,664 SIM Cards have been fully registered (Completed both Stages 1 and 2) – representing 44.28% of the total SIM cards issued. This equates to 69.64% of all Stage 1 registrations.”

Registration centre

However, 10 million SIM Cards have been linked to Ghana Cards – Stage 1 registration.

But have not completed the other stage of the exercise.

This situation, according to the Ministry, is “disconcerting” due to the opportunities offered.

“It is however disconcerting that almost 10 million people who have linked their SIM Cards to their Ghana Cards (i.e. completed Stage 1 registration) have not completed their Stage 2 registration.

“There is no excuse for this since these individuals have their Ghana Cards, have started the process, and had ample opportunity to fully register their SIM Cards, including through the use of the self-registration app which is the first of its kind in the world,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, subscribers who have not registered their Cards have been warned.

Their SIM Cards will be blocked, the Ministry has said.

“There may be some who are opposed to the SIM Card registration exercise for ideological, philosophical, or political reasons. Let me just remind them that they may be exercising their right to opt-out of this exercise but all actions have consequences. All unregistered SIMs will be deactivated.”