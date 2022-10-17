The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has threatened a 30 percent to 40 percent increase in transport fares.

The Union’s decision follows the recent rise in prices of petroleum products.

According to the Union, it will put forward these demands during negotiations for the upward adjustment with the Transport Ministry tomorrow, Tuesday.

The General Secretary of GPRTU, Godfred Abulbire, in an interview with Citi FM said they will ensure their demands are met.

“By Tuesday, we are going to begin our negotiations. We are going to begin our negotiations with the forecast or reports that we have gotten and from there, we will know by what margin [we will increase transport fares].”

“But if you look at it fairly, the fares should not be increased by less than 30 percent to 40 percent. Anything less than that will have a serious effect on the transport sector,” Mr Abulbire said.

Already, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have begun increasing the prices of petroleum products at the pumps.

Checks by Joy Business indicate that some OMCs are selling a price of petrol per liter for ¢13.10, from the previous price of ¢11.10, about 16% increase.

On the other hand, the price of diesel per liter has shot up to about ¢15.99, from the previous price of ¢13.90. This is about a 12% surge.

Similarly, the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas is expected to go up by about 10%, beginning today, October 17, 2022.

However, the variance in prices of the petroleum products at the pumps will vary among the OMCs.