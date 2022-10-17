Popular Ghanaian Prophet, Odifo Kwabena Tawiah, was laid to rest over the weekend following his demise several months ago.

The founder and leader of the Church of Rabi passed away in February 2022.

On Saturday, October 15, 2022, he was laid in state for friends, family and loved ones to bid him farewell.

Members of the Church of Rabbi were there in good numbers to pay their last respects to their dear departed leader.

A lot prominent people, including the leader of the Universal Spiritual Outreach, Bishop Obed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, came to pay their last respects.