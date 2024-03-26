A 40-year-old man has lost his life whilst trying to retrieve an undisclosed amount of money from an abandoned well, which was filled with water.

Samuel Owusu, who is said to be a teacher, reportedly drowned immediately he risked his life and entered the deep well on Friday, March 22, 2024, around 2pm.

According to a police statement, the money belonged to Owusu’s neighbour and it accidentally fell into the well that fateful day.

Owusu, who perhaps was trying to be a Good Samaritan, decided to help by retrieving the money from the well and drowned in the process.

The heartbreaking incident happened at Adugyama, a farming community in the Ashanti Region, and sparked melancholic scenes in the community.

“On 22/03/2024, at 1400hrs, deceased Samuel Owusu, aged 40, a teacher and a resident of Adugyama entered an abandoned well in the neighbourhood to retrieve his neighbor’s cash and could not return.

“A team of fire personnel from Tepa came and removed the deceased from the abandoned well,” a police statement disclosed, adding that the case was being probed.

The deceased, the report further disclosed, was quickly rushed to Mankranso Government Hospital, where he was declared dead by medical personnel on duty.

“The body has since been deposited at Plus Lab mortuary at Mankranso for preservation and autopsy,” the police report concluded.

ALSO READ: