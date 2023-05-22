A 12-year-old boy, David Tsitor, has drowned in the Volta Lake at Jaklai, a suburb of Yeji.

In the early hours of Sunday, the deceased and two other boys went to the riverside to fetch water.

After successfully filling their items, they proceeded to play in a canoe onshore and were chased away by some residents.

In an attempt to flee, the three boys jumped into the lake and began struggling to stay afloat.

Eyewitnesses managed to rescue two of the victims, but the third who swam further back passed on before help arrived.

The assemblyman for Yeji Traditional Council electoral area, Godwin Awudi, speaking in an interview with Adom News praised the search team for their prompt response to the incident.

He also said they have started a process to put measures in place to prevent children from swimming in the lake.

He expressed concern about the rampant rate of drowning in the past weeks.

This would be the fourth incident recorded in a month.

