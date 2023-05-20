Fifteen passengers have sustained serious injuries in an accident that occurred at Gomoa Mprumem on the Kasoa Cape Coast Highway.

ACFO Adolf Ankomah Nuamah, the Apam District Fire Service Commander, provided details about the incident, stating that a Toyota Hiace with the registration number CR 1430-21 experienced a burst in one of its back tires, causing it to veer off the road and into a nearby ditch.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident may have been caused by overloading of the vehicle.

The injured passengers were immediately given medical attention, and their conditions are being closely monitored.

ACFO Nuamah emphasised the importance of adhering to safety regulations and avoiding overloading vehicles to prevent such accidents in the future.

The incident, he noted, serves as a reminder of the need for caution and compliance with road safety measures to protect the lives of both drivers and passengers.

