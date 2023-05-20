One person has died and several others injured following renewed clashes at Yong Dakpemyili, a suburb of Tamale.

Community members reported a prolonged gun battle that lasted over an hour on Saturday, May 20.

A ceasefire was established after a gunfight on Thursday, which resulted in two injuries.

The police intervened to restore calm, but within 48 hours, renewed clashes erupted between the two groups.

The dispute revolves around the claim to power as the chief of the area.

The Mohammed Chemsi faction asserts ownership, while the Fuseini Chemsi faction fights back, claiming their right to rule.

The clashes intensified after the symbolic transfer of authority to Mohammed Chemsi, which was strongly rejected.

Heavy security presence has been deployed to the community to prevent further clashes.