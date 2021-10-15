Some persons, whose houses were destroyed in a chieftaincy clash at Yong Dakpemyili, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern Region, have resorted to ‘Makaranta’ for shelter.

One of the victims, Abdul-Fatawu Bangaham, and his family are currently occupying two rooms that serve as the Islamic School in the community.

Mr Bangaham lost his 12 rooms compound house to the clashes.

On February 19, 2021, about 23 houses were set ablaze with multiple gunshots discharged in the community, forcing residents to flee to neighbouring communities.

On a visit to the community after 10 months, Adom News‘ Illiasu Abdul Rauf observed that though peace has been restored, the affected victims are still facing accommodation challenges.

The victims said leaving in the ‘Makaranta’ as their home is very challenging.

According to him, he has 18 children who are all currently leaving with their mothers in the ‘Makaranta’, adding he used his burnt house zinc to cover their part for privacy.

They added that after the incident, some Non-Governmental Organisations and the National Disaster Management Organisation visited the community to take records but are yet to do anything.

He, therefore, reminded them and other supportive bodies to come to their aid, as the situation is getting worse.

He revealed he has started reconstructing their home to accommodate his family but will need support to complete it.

The conflict affected education in the community as uniforms, teaching and learning materials, as well as several educational property were destroyed.