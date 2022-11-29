The Konkomba chiefs in the Krachi Nchumuru District of the Oti Region have distanced themselves from the recent disturbances at Bakando which occurred on November 19, resulting in the killing of Borae-Ahenfi chief, Nana Mebo II, and two others over a piece of land.

According to them, Konkombas are peace and loving people and called on all to remain calm and disregard the attempts to paint them as rivals of the Nchumurus.

Speaking at a press conference, the chiefs condemned the unfortunate occurrence and extended their sympathy to the bereaved families at Borae Ahenfi for the gruesome murder of Nana Mebo and two others by unknown assailants who are currently at large.

Addressing the media on behalf of the chiefs, Ubor Nandi Jabul III, said that it was so painful and disheartening for no one can take the life of another person intentionally except in the exercise of execution of a competent court of jurisdiction’s order and endorsed by the President.

The chief said the Konkombas regret the numerous releases by some sections of the Nchumurus to misrepresent facts, describing them as unfortunate.

The chief appealed to the Nchumuru tribe to, as it were, limit the issue to those communities and refrain from generalising it as a tribal conflict between Konkombas and Nchumurus.

Some of the chiefs also added that they have co-existed with the Nchumurus for a very long time and have even inter-married and will not accept the clustering of the entire ethnic group together for a crime committed by a few group of people and making it look as if it’s a tribal war.